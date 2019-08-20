A blood drive, Donate Before You Tailgate Blood Drive, is planned from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Meridian Community College's Tommy Dulaney Center to help mark the start of football season.

Sausage dogs from Polk’s Meat will be served, according to a news release from Vitalant, and there will also be hourly drawings. All donors will receive bonus points for a $25 Amazon gift card through the online rewards store and are also entered to win a Dream Vacation, valued at $6,000, according to Vitalant. Visit Vitalant.org/2019-dream-vacation for more information.

Other drawing prizes include tickets to Southern Mississippi football games vs. Kentucky and University of Texas El Paso football tickets; a pair of Mississippi State football tickets; a pair of 2019-2020 season passes to any Meridian Community College sporting event; and a LaBiche Jewelers crystal football charm.

Schedule an appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL. The Tommy Dulaney Center is located at 915 Highway 19 North.

The drive is sponsored by Vitalant, WTOK and the Radio People.

