Key Field photo

Retired Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert visited the 186th Refueling Wing at Key Field Air National Guard Base recently, reflecting on his time serving in the military as a pilot in the unit. Forbert joined the military in 1942 and served as commander of the wing from 1970 to 1978. He is pictured with Col. Cynthia L. Smith, the Commander of the 186th ARW.