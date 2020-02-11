Flash flood warning issued for Lauderdale County

Don't expect to see the sun until Thursday.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Lauderdale County and surrounding areas, including Kemper, Newton and Neshoba, from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected in the regon until early Thursday morning, with two to three inches of rain expected, the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency reports.
“Areas of flash flooding are likely. Numerous roads may be flooded and possibly closed. Structures will be threatened with inundation,” LEMA stated in an advisory. “Moderate river flooding is also possible."
The National Weather Service issued an "elevated threat” status for Meridian during the flood watch period.
The heaviest rainfall is anticipated Wednesday, according to Nicholas Fenner of the National Weather Service in Jackson.
"Best chance for that heavy rain will be the late evening into overnight hours, averaging one to three inches of rain," Fenner said.
LEMA Director Odie Barrett said the agency hadn't received reports of problems as of Tuesday morning, but the agency is monitoring the threat.
Meridian has received around 15.06 inches of precipitation since the beginning of the year, Fenner said.
Partly sunny conditions are expected Thursday, with sunny and mostly sunny conditions due Friday and Saturday.
