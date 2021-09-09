Five years after his death, Meridian firefighters remember Eric Gustafson

Five years after Eric Gustafson died in the line of duty, his fellow firefighters are keeping his memory alive.
Gustafson, 40, died on Sept. 9, 2016, after the fire truck he was driving overturned on a curve on Old 8th Street Road in Meridian. Two colleagues, Capt. Jeff Stuart and Firefighter David Carney, were injured in the accident.
“That day not only took the life of a firefighter, but it also changed the lives of many others," Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said during a service honoring Gustafson at Central Fire Station on Thursday.
“We all remember him," said Capt. Kenny Robinson, who recalled working with Mr. Gustafson. "For those of us who worked close with him, the memories are always there...but to have something like this ceremony is good.”
Jan Gustafson, Mr. Gustafson’s mother, said her son loved his job.
“He loved being a fireman and he loved what he did,” she said. “We are grateful that the city has remembered him so beautifully.”
“I know that he is looking down today smiling and missing his fellow firefighters,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.