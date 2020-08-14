First-year educators in Meridian, Lauderdale County adjust to teaching in a COVID-19 world

Empty walls, quiet halls and no students in her classroom.
Kissy Watkins hoped her first day as a teacher would be more eventful.
But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meridian High history teacher is starting the year teaching online.
“I'm in it for the kids," Watkins said. "So I can’t just leave them hanging."
The Meridian Public School District started the school year Monday with virtual instruction while planning for students to return to campus after Labor Day.
Watkins, who has a bachelor's degree in criminology, went through the alternative route program to become a teacher.
“I saw in my community a lot of kids, they needed help," said Watkins, a Meridian High graduate. "I wanted to be there to help inspire and motivate… to get them to a level they need to be education-wise.”
Even with summer workshops to get her prepared, Watkins said she's a little nervous because it's her first year in the classroom.
But she's looking forward to building relationships with her students.
“Meeting my students,” she said. "That's what I am excited about – getting to meet them."
After working in the business field, Justice Gammage decided to switch gears and become an educator.
“I'm still excited about becoming a teacher, even though it has its ups and downs right now,” said Gammage, who teaches math at Magnolia Middle School. "I feel like my main goal is still to educate the children."
Gammage spent the week connecting to her students virtually while adjusting to a quiet classroom.
“It's a bit challenging being a first-year teacher," she said. "I was so excited to see my kids and mingle with them on the first day of school, but now I'm having to see them online.”
While technology can be an important learning tool – especially during a pandemic – it can present challenges, Gammage said. Online learning can take away the personal bond created through physical interaction, she said.
“I believe as an educator that distance doesn't stop you," she said. "It just makes you strive harder...we still find a way to support our children and teach them.”
The Lauderdale County School District opened school on Monday with about half of its students attending on a staggered schedule. Wednesday will be a distance learning day; the district will follow that schedule until Sept. 8.
“It's a mixture – I would be nervous and excited either way, " said Dakota Cason, who teaches math at West Lauderdale High. "Now, I'm in the same boat as all the teachers. It makes it easier to know that all of us are going through it, and I'm not just completely on my own."
Cason said he studied education because he saw the impact teachers can make.
“I remember how important it was to have teachers that cared, put forth the effort, and wanted you to succeed,” he said. “I realized that I wanted to do that for other kids.”
As she's adapting to being a new teacher during a pandemic, Southeast Elementary School teacher Kristi Sims hopes to inspire her students.
“I'm nervous, but excited," Sims said. "Teaching isn't just a job to me, but a calling, so I feel like God has called me to be teacher.”
“I want to encourage them to be the best they can be," she said. "Even during the pandemic, nothing is going to stop them."
Sims also wants them to experience a normal school year, despite being required to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 guidelines.
"I want them to feel like it's a safe place," she said.
