Local first responders are looking to help out their neighbors to the West by collecting water to assist Jackson residents in their water crisis.
Record rain fall overwhelmed Jackson’s water treatment facilities Monday leading to little to no water pressure for many of the city’s 150,000 residents. States of emergency have been declared at the city, state and federal level to open up emergency funds and services to help residents in need.
In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced seven distribution sites were being set up throughout the City of Jackson to provide non-potable water, drinking water and hand sanitizer to residents. More than 600 Mississippi National Guardsmen had been activated to assist in the crisis.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the police and fire departments were accepting donation of water to aid in the relief effort.
“They’re our neighbors, and we just wanted to be able to reach out and provide a helping hand,” she said.
Water can be dropped off at Meridian Police Station, 510 22nd Avenue, or Fire Station 1, 2500 14th Street, with both bottles and jugs readily accepted.
Luebbers said MPD plans to partner with Lauderdale County Emergency Management to transport the water to Jackson and help get it to those in need.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is also participating in collecting water, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
“All the Mississippi sheriffs are doing it,” he said.
LCSO’s collection point is in the Lauderdale County Jail Lobby, which is open 24/7, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the sheriff’s office planned to take the water it collects to Jackson next week.
