First-Gen students take the spotlight

Encouraging as well as reminding students of the value of education, Meridian Community College's second National First-Generation College Celebration Day brought attention to the College's students who are navigating collegiate waters for the first time.
According to Dr. Cedric Gathings, vice president for engagement, approximately 250 MCC students self-identify as first-generation college students.
Keynote speaker Dawn Wright, an MCC psychology instructor with a dual bachelor of arts degree in sociology and psychology, a master of science in counseling psychology, and an education specialist degree in leadership, credited her family and community for helping her along life's way.
"I am nothing without our students, and every minute of our lives should mean something," she said.
Wright also advised students to find a mentor while at MCC. "Look at these people here at MCC. We have open minds, open hearts," she said.
Also during the celebration, attendees were encouraged to sign the first-generation banner, were gifted T-shirts and other MCC-branded merchandise, and were treated to light refreshments.
Nov. 8 is National First-Generation College Celebration Day. The day marks the anniversary of President Lyndon Johnson signing the landmark Higher Education Act in 1965.
