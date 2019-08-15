First female Marine F-35B pilot trained at NAS Meridian

QUITMAN - Ruthie Doris Long, 90, of Quitman, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at Diversicare in Meridian. She was born July 5, 1929, to Joe and Ruthie (Thornhill) Evans in Clarke County. Doris is survived by her husband, Cleo Long; son, Larry (Debrah Lea) Long; sister, Joanne Shirley and grandchil…