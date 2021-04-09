FIRST CLASS: Top 10 over Fifty honored in Meridian

Ten of Meridian’s most valuable community leaders were honored during a reception at the Meridian Museum of Art on Friday.
An offshoot of the annual TOP twenty under 40, Top 10 Over Fifty, presented by Mississippi Power was prompted by public demand, according to Ida Brown, Special Sections Editor and Meridian Home & Style Magazine Coordinator.
“With 2020’s introduction of Timeless Meridian Magazine, it seemed only fitting to recognize the Meridian’s area’s ‘movers and shakers’ over age 50 who are making a difference in the community,” Brown said.
As with its predecessor, Top 10 Over Fifty is presented by Meridian Power through a partnership with The Meridian Star and Timeless Meridian Magazine.
The inaugural class includes men and women from various walks of life who are making a difference through volunteerism as well as random acts of kindness.
The 2021 honorees are Tim Allred, Felecia Brown, Beverly Cole, Kim Culpepper, Kris Gianakos, Thomas Huebner, Abdul Lala, Archie McDonnell, Dorothy Stamps and Jeffery Wilson.
“These honorees have served as mentors, trailblazers and leaders who’ve made Meridian such a wonderful place to live,” said Mississippi Power Meridian Area Manager Chris Phillips. “And we applaud The Meridian Star for recognizing not only our community’s Top 20 Under 40, but the Top 10 Over Fifty . The diversity of these two groups ensures the baton of leadership is being passed to Meridian’s next generation, who will continue the great work accomplished by today’s honorees.”
“As journalists, our core mission is to deliver the news of the day and to write the first draft of history,” said Bill Graham, editor of The Meridian Star. “But at our best, we build community. The individuals honored today are community builders.”
