First class of Temple Theater Walk of Fame to be inducted Aug. 30

The first class of the Temple Theater Walk of Fame will be recognized in a ceremony at noon on Aug. 30, Temple Theater owner Roger Smith announced.
Inductees include Pat Sansone, Moe Bandy, Elliott Street, Sela Ward, Steve Forbert, George Cummings, John Johnson, Faye Carol, Hartley Peavey, Scott McQuaig, Britt Gully, Jane Smith, Tony Sansone, Jacky Jack White, Ken Rainey, Martha Ann Alford, Derrick McKey, Dexter McCleon and Mississippi Chris Sharp.
Smith said 10-15 inductees will be chosen annually to join the walk.
Due to Covid-19, the ceremony will have a limited audience in the ballroom. A concert will follow the ceremony. Tickets are $10 at the door.
About the inductees
• Steve Forbert is known for his unique style of folk-rock music.
• Pat Sansone is a multi-instrumentalist known for his work with Wilco and The Autumn Defense.
• Tony Sansone is a noted music promoter.
• Ken Rainey is a Meridian radio legend.
• George Cummings is the founding member of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show.
• Moe Bandy Jr. is a country music singer and television star.
• Jacky Jack White is regarded as one of the top folk preservationists in the South.
• Dexter McCleon is a former NFL player who spent who played for the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Houston Texans.
•J ane Smith, along with her son Bill and late husband, Eddie, have provided community support, outreach, and information on local WMOX radio for several decades.
• John Johnson is a noted broadcast journalist.
• Martha Ann Alford is a popular regional Gospel singer.
• Derrick Wayne McKey is a retired NBA player who played with the Seattle SuperSonics, Indiana Pacers,and Philadelphia 76ers.
• Mississippi Chris Sharp is a singer/songwriters and instrumentalist.
• Britt Gully is an interpreter of this region’s music and musical heroes.
• Scott McQuaig is a country music singer-songwriter.
• Elliott Street is an actor and writer.
• Sela Ward is an actress, author, and producer.
• Hartley Peavey is the founder of Peavey Electronics.
