First Christian Church to present 'The Living Last Supper'

The men of First Christian Church will present “The Living Last Supper” on Maundy Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at, 1301 23rd Avenue in Meridian. It will be an evening of dramatic narrations by each of the disciples as they respond to Jesus’ announcement that a betrayer is in their midst.
The service will also include music by the Chancel Choir and Holy Communion.
The Living Last Supper is an adaptation of an original drama by the late Virginia playwright, Ernest K. Emurian.
A United Methodist pastor, musician, and dramatic artist, Emurian composed the drama in April 1954 for local church productions in the Portsmouth, Virginia area. Over the years, it has continued to be recreated during Holy Week observances in countless churches.
“The presentation uses the stories of scripture and the image of the Last Supper as painted by Leonardo da Vinci as a way to help us think about Jesus’ sacrifice and our discipleship,” said Rev. Mark Benson, pastor of FCC. “We hope that many will come enjoy the service and be challenged by its message.”
The Living Last Supper is free to attend. The public is invited to be a part of this experience of worship. For more information, contact First Christian Church at 601-693-1425.
