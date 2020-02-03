Firefighters returned to Meridian Fire Station #9 Monday, more than a month after the building closed due to concerns about mold.
Environmental testing confirmed the presence of mold at the station, located at 245 Briarwood Road West.
Meridian Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier said Monday that testing revealed the mold was at a normal level and that the environment would be safe for firefighters.
“We will not put them back in an unhealthy environment,” he said. “We want that area to have the best coverage possible.”
The station had been closed since Dec. 31. and Collier said the firefighters were relocated out of an abundance of caution.
He said a leaking roof caused the mold to grow.
Roofers plan to come in the next few weeks and repairs will also be made to water-damaged areas, Collier said.
Nine firefighters working at the station were temporarily relocated to Fire Station #7, at 910 North Hills St.
Station #9 opened in 2013.
Bianca Moorman contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.