Fire Safety Starts at Home

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Local children and parents received a lesson in fire safety Wednesday as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosted the Meridian Fire Department as part of its summer programming. Firefighters talked with kids about the importance of having a home evacuation plan, testing smoke alarms and what to do in the event of a fire. Children also had the opportunity to explore a fire truck and learn more about the life-saving equipment fire departments use to keep themselves and others safe.
