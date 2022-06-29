Fire Safety Starts at Home

Meridian Firefighter Jakob Hedgepeth high fives with Jyalan Ragdale and her brother Jmir Ragdale Wednesday at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Firefighter Jakob Hedgepeth helps Jyalan Ragdale get down from the fire truck after she finishes exploring the inside Wednesday at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 
Meridian Fire Department firefighter Chris Gaines explains some of the gear firefighters use when responding to calls Wednesday for parents and children at Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.

Local children and parents received a lesson in fire safety Wednesday as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library hosted the Meridian Fire Department as part of its summer programming. Firefighters talked with kids about the importance of having a home evacuation plan, testing smoke alarms and what to do in the event of a fire. Children also had the opportunity to explore a fire truck and learn more about the life-saving equipment fire departments use to keep themselves and others safe.

