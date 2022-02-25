Fire guts vacant house in Meridian

Investigators are looking into the case of a fire that engulfed a vacant home on Paulding Street Wednesday.
Fire Marshal Vince Vincent said no one was injured in the blaze. The home was empty, he said, and no utilities were connected.
Currently, Vincent said no connection had been found to incidents of suspected arson a week earlier at Hawkins Memorial United Methodist Church and a vacant home at Bragg Avenue and St. Charles Street.
“They don’t appear to be related at this time,” he said.
