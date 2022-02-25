Fire guts vacant house in Meridian

Firefighters battle a fire at a vacant home on Paulding Street Wednesday evening.

Investigators are looking into the case of a fire that engulfed a vacant home on Paulding Street Wednesday.

Fire Marshal Vince Vincent said no one was injured in the blaze. The home was empty, he said, and no utilities were connected.

Fire guts vacant house in Meridian

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Meridian firefighters battle a blaze at a vacant home on Paulding Street Wednesday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Currently, Vincent said no connection had been found to incidents of suspected arson a week earlier at Hawkins Memorial United Methodist Church and a vacant home at Bragg Avenue and St. Charles Street.

“They don’t appear to be related at this time,” he said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video