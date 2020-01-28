Fire destroys vacant Martin store in Lauderdale County

No one was hurt in a Tuesday night fire in the Martin community in rural Lauderdale County.
Martin Volunteer Fire Chief Jeremy Pogue said firefighters took the call a little before 7 p.m. about a fire at the old Martin store near Collinsville Martin Road and Newton Martin Road.
Volunteers firefighters from Bailey, Collinsville and the Suqualena Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire, and water tanks were brought in from the Sam Dale and Toomsuba stations. Volunteer firefighters from the Duffee and Beulah Hubbard departments in Newton County also fought the fire.
Pogue said it took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
The building, which was once a school, was vacant when the fire occurred, Pogue said. The structure hasn't been open for years, he said.
Pogue said the fire is a loss for the Martin community, because many local residents attended school in the building or visited the store.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
