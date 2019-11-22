The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department will be investigating a fire that destroyed a home near Collinsville Friday, authorities said.
The fire had already spread through the single-story house when firefighters arrived to the scene on Marshall Beeman Road around 2 p.m., according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
Dover said it did not appear anyone had been living in the home.
No one was hurt.
Crews from Suqualena, Collinsville and Martin fire departments responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.