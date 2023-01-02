Fire dept. investigates warehouse fire

Firefighters spent Friday night battling a massive fire at a warehouse on Fifth Street near the 29th Ave. overpass in Meridian.
No one was in the building, which is used as a warehouse for Cross Roofing, said Fire Chief Jason Collier.
Nineteen firefighters responded to the call, with some returning on Saturday to monitor the building for hot spots, he said. No injuries were reported, he said.
Collier said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
