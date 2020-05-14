The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire danger advisory for 15 counties in south Alabama, including Choctaw County.
Other counties under the advisory are Baldwin, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington, according to a news release.
Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior, the commission stated. Although the state is not under a burn restriction, the commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve, according to the news release.
Those who plan to burn should call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only, according to the news release.
For more information, visit www.forestry.alabama.gov.
