Fire damages Bridge Street Grill in Enterprise

A fire that started early Monday morning caused smoke and heat damage to the Bridge Street Grill in Enterprise, emergency officials said.
A Clarke County sheriff's deputy reported the fire at the restaurant on Bridge Street close to 3:30 a.m. and several fire departments responded, said Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy.
No one was hurt.
The fire appears to be accidental and was contained to the area near the HVAC system, Ivy said.
He said a Clarke County investigator and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.
A post on the Bridge Street Grill's Facebook page states the restaurant will be closed until further notice due to the fire.
