Fire at Frank Cochran Center in Meridian caused by overheated water faucet

A Wednesday fire at the Frank Cochran Center in Meridian was caused by an overheated water faucet, authorities said.
Deputy Fire Chief Jason Collier said a worker from the water department was using a heating device to kill the bacteria in the faucet. The faucet overheated, starting the fire, he said.
Collier said an insurance adjuster will assess the damage to determine the cost of repairing the city-owned building.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
