Fine Arts show salutes top MCC student artists

Meridian Community College art students will vie for the John Michael Rushing Best of Show Purchase Award and other cash awards in the 2022 MCC Annual Fine Arts Student Competition and Exhibition.
The show opens on Wednesday, April 13, beginning at 4 p.m., with the announcement of the winners set for 4:15 p.m.
This annual exhibition, which will be on display through Thursday, April 28, includes 55 works. “This exhibit is a friendly but professional competition among our MCC art students,” said John Marshall, art instructor and curator for the on-campus Miller Art Gallery in Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
There are four categories in the competition, drawing, two-dimensional design, graphic design, and three-dimensional design. Cash awards of $100, $75, $50, and $25 will be awarded to the first, second, third, and fourth places. The John Michael Rushing Best of Show Purchase Award comes with a $200 cash prize.
The MCC Foundation underwrites the awards. James R. Smith, a Meridian artist who has also had his works displayed in the Miller Art Gallery, is the juror for this show.
The show, Marshall said, promotes the teachings of the College’s art faculty and showcases learning and application in the classroom.
Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.