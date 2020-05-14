Fight preceded Meridian December shooting death; arrest made

New details emerged from a deadly December shooting at a Meridian Citgo station during a suspect's initial appearance Thursday morning in Meridian Municipal Court.
Javarious Page, 23, of Meridian, who was arrested Wednesday evening by Meridian police, walked into the Citgo on Highway 19 on Dec. 6, 2019 to make a purchase, but was punched in the face by Deondra Brandon, 29, leading to a physical altercation, according to a court document. Page pulled out a gun and Brandon fell to the floor after being shot once, according to the document.
Page was shown on surveilance video running to the front door to leave but he was met by two other men, who fired shots inside the business causing him to stay inside, according to the document.
While Brandon was trying to get up, Page shot Brandon two more times, according to the document. Brandon was on his hands and knees and video footage indicated he was no longer a threat after the first shot, the document stated.
Brandon died from his wounds.
Page was arrested by the Meridian Police gang unit around 7 p.m. Wednesday following a tip, Interim Chief Charles Coleman said.
Page has been charged with aggravated assault and murder related to the shooting, Coleman said.
Page has a $75,000 bond for the aggravated assault charge and no bond on the murder charge.
Police said in December that Page was the suspected shooter in an incident at the Citgo on Highway 19. The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people, according to police.
Earnquarious Q. Jackson of Meridian was arrested on Dec. 13 in connection with the shooting and charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a building, shooting into a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.
Page’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon on May 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.