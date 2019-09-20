Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers set for Oct. 17 in Meridian

Mitchell Distributing is bringing the Fifth Annual Bud & Burgers competition back to Meridian from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian.
The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kids area, and there will be beer and soft drinks available for sale.
A new addition to this year’s competition will be a beer garden experience. Attendees can sit and enjoy an ice-cold beverage at the mobile bar that comes with multiple televisions, an interactive digital kiosk, and a phone charging station.
The competition allows for home cooks, restaurants, businesses, or organizations to assemble teams to compete for prizes for the best burger. All proceeds from the event will go to L.O.V.E's Kitchen.
Registration is open for teams to sign-up to compete in this year’s event. Organizers are hoping to have even more teams participate than before.
“It’s been so much fun to see all the different varieties of burgers that teams have cooked over the years,” Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Distributing, said in a news release. “We know how much hard work goes into being a team for this competition, but we’re really hoping to have the largest team signup than we’ve ever had before. Five years ago when we first started this event, we had no idea how much it would grow in Meridian, but we’ve been so thrilled with the support of the community every year. We’re looking forward to seeing the continued growth and success of this event this year and for many years to come.”
Tanner said teams can be businesses and organizations, but also friends and families, and that’s what is so special about this competition.
Teams can register online and read more information at www.mitchelldistributing.com.
There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place, which will be voted on by the judges. There are also great prizes for the winners of the highly coveted People’s Choice award, which is voted on by attendees of the competition, as well as a Best of Show award for best tent theme decorations.
New this year is a corporate team sponsorship. A corporate team will also be a sponsor of Bud & Burgers and will include company logo recognition on all event signage and social media posts, VIP early access to set up the day of the event, and your name will be put in a raffle to win a Bud Light Yeti cooler which will be announced the night of Bud and Burgers during the winners.
Companies interested in this sponsorship can contact Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com for more information. Corporate team sponsors are limited.
