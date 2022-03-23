Fifth annual Allie Cat Run and Festival set for Saturday

Organizers are hoping for a large turnout at the fifth annual Allie Cat Run and Festival, which is set for Saturday, March 26 in Meridian.
The day begins with a 5K run, a 2-mile run/walk, and a kids’ fun run. Following the race, the city hall lawn will be filled with food, arts and crafts, live music, face painting, a bounce house, a photo booth, a petting zoo, and pony rides. There will also be an appearance by Miss Mississippi.
The race starts at 9 a.m. Awards and presentations will be made from 11 a.m. to noon. My Savior Story, Dan Confait and Queen City Allstars, Daniel Houze and Southern Drive make up the slate of live performers.
The festival is held in memory of Allie Carruth, who lost her life in a tragic accident five years ago.
The event kicks off Donate Life Awareness Month by honoring Allie’s life and celebrating the lives made possible through the generosity of organ and tissue donors. Proceeds benefit the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, the Allie Carruth Scholarship, and community grants.
“It’s grown into something we didn’t imagine,” Allie’s mother, Leslie Carruth, said about the festival. “It’s a wonderful day for the community to come together.”
Allie Cat bracelets will be sold on the festival day for $25. Adult bracelets are gold, and kid bracelets are multi-colored. These bracelets are provided by Studio South Collection, a business based in Fairhope, Ala., owned by Meridian native Brooke Morgan Chambliss and her partner Emily Chappell.
Chambliss said they provided beaded bracelets for 2020 and 2021, so they decided on a different design for 2022.
“The Carruth family is so precious, Chambliss says. “We are happy to provide these bracelets for such a worthwhile cause.”
Armbands for blowups are $15, and tickets are $1 for each activity. In addition, raffle tickets are $10 each for items donated from local businesses.
You may register for the race at time2run.net or on site before the race.
