photos by Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star
St. Patrick Catholic School and Tucker Elementary School students learned about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics), during Field Trip Friday at the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian. Representatives from the East Mississippi Electric Power Association, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Meridian Symphony Association, Lamar School Robotics team and more were on hand to expose children to the many aspects of STEAM.
