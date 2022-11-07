Festivals Bring Fun

John Hall, Jim Qhashnock and Kathie Hall play organ music during the Soule’ Live Steam Festival in Meridian Saturday. The Halls are from Fort Worth, Texas while Qhashnock hails from Wichita Fall, Texas.

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

The dreary weather didn’t stop live steam enthusiasts and railroad fans from flocking to two events in Meridian on Saturday, the 19th Annual Soule’ Live Steam Festival and RailFest 2022. 

Several huge model railroads were on display during RailFest 2022.
Spectators view one of the exhibits at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum Saturday.

The Live Steam Festival, held at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum’s historic Soule Steam Feed Works featured displays of steam engines, industrial/craftsman demonstrations and live music from carousel organ players from around the country.

Railfest 2022, which was held at the Railroad Museum, featured model railroad displays, activities for kids and more.

