Festivals Bring Fun

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
The dreary weather didn’t stop live steam enthusiasts and railroad fans from flocking to two events in Meridian on Saturday, the 19th Annual Soule’ Live Steam Festival and RailFest 2022.
The Live Steam Festival, held at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum’s historic Soule Steam Feed Works featured displays of steam engines, industrial/craftsman demonstrations and live music from carousel organ players from around the country.
Railfest 2022, which was held at the Railroad Museum, featured model railroad displays, activities for kids and more.
