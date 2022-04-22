Festival of the Arts

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

 

 

Jamiah Irby, an eighth grader at Magnolia Middle School, performs a dance during the Festival of the Arts at Meridian High School Thursday night. The festival, sponsored by Any Given Child-Meridian, featured a variety of performing and visual arts activities. 

 
Festival of the Arts

A group of students perform a song on their ukuleles during the event.
Festival of the Arts

A painting by Magnolia student Dylan Thomas.

