'Festival of the Arts' at MHS Thursday

Meridian Public School District students will display their talents during a “Festival of the Arts” on Thursday, April 21, at Meridian High School from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Tracy Scott, the district’s arts and Pre-K Coordinator, says schools from across the district will be represented at the event, which is free to the public.
“We will display 12 pieces of art from each school, and we will have four performing groups in the MHS auditorium and four groups at the ninth grade building,” she said. “We are so pleased to present this event for the first time since the pandemic.”
There will also be an art gallery with mobile displays in the foyer of the MHS Library. This gallery is sponsored by the Meridian Council for the Arts, which awarded a $1500 grant to the district.
“The carpentry students at Ross Collins built these mobile displays,” Scott added. “And the culinary students at Ross Collins will be making refreshments for festival attendees."
“All of our students across the district are represented in some area of this festival,” she said. “This is a wonderful way to showcase their talents as we focus on arts in the classroom. We encourage the community to come out and support these young people,” she says.
The festival is sponsored by Any Given Child-Meridian.
