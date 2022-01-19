Mississippi has continued to see a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the highly contagious Omicron variant works its way through the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 48,326 cases and 79 deaths for the week of Jan. 11-17. More than 300 outbreaks among patients and staff at long-term care centers were also reported.
Hospitalizations, which tend to lag behind new infections, have also risen with Omicron. MSDH reported 1,423 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection in Mississippi hospitals Wednesday. Of those, 286 were in the ICU.
The hospitalization numbers show a sharp increase from a week prior, with 1,211 patients hospitalized Jan. 12.
While new infections reach levels unseen before in the pandemic, the number of Mississippians getting vaccinated stalled at 49 percent.
In Lauderdale County, 48% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus testing and vaccinations continue to be widely available throughout the state. In Lauderdale County, vaccinations are available at Anderson Regional Health System and Rush Health Systems, CVS, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, HeathCareOnTheGo and the Lauderdale County Health Department.
Vaccination appointments can be made at vaccines.gov. For testing locations and appointments, visit covidschedule.umc.edu.
To combat the surge in Omicron cases, the federal government on Wednesday launched an effort to provide at-home rapid tests to Americans.
Residents can order four free COVID-19 tests to be mailed to their homes at covidtests.gov.
