Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Associated Press | Rogelio V. Solis, File

FILE - John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, leaves the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Sept. 22, 2022. A federal judge signed an order Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to indefinitely delay sentencing of the former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S.