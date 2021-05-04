Federal assistance approved for East Mississippi counties hit by winter storms

President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared that a major disaster exists in Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from Feb. 11 - Feb. 19.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms in the counties of Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston, and Yazoo and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
