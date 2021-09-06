Visitors and residents are encouraged to stop by the Jimmie Rodgers Museum for a slice of cake Wednesday to celebrate the 124th birthday of Meridian’s “Father of Country Music.”
James ‘Jimmie’ Rodgers, who was also known as the Singing Brakeman, was born Sept. 8, 1897 in Pine Springs near Meridian. Leaving school at 14 years old, he worked on the railroads where he learned to play guitar and banjo, developing his own unique style of music full of small-town south culture.
Rodgers earned notoriety with his first record, “Sleep, Baby, Sleep,” and went on to record more than 110 songs over a five year career.
Rodgers died May 26, 1933 at age 35, but he left a lasting legacy in the musical world. Since his death, the “Father of Country Music” has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame. Multiple artists have claimed him as an influence in their own music including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters and Johnny Cash.
Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director Leslie Lee said the museum will be celebrating the iconic musician’s birthday Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m., and all are invited to tour the museum, eat a slice of cake and learn about Rodger’s impact on Meridian and on music.
