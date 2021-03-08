Three people died in an early Monday morning fire in Clarke County, authorities said.
Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to a mobile home fire on County Road 342, Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
Seven people were in the home when the fire broke out, he said.
White said Raphael Staten, 39, Ariel Everett, 25, and their 7-month-old daughter, Jordan Everett, died in the fire. Another person received burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.
The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal, but authorities suspect a leaky propane tank caused the blaze.
