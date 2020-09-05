The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Kemper County Saturday morning.
MHP responded at 6:55 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 39, five miles north of DeKalb, according to media release.
A 2006 Chevy was traveling south on Highway 39 when the driver crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep Wrangler traveling north.
The driver of the Chevy, Janan L. Rush, 35, was killed, according to the MHP. The driver of the Jeep, Braxton J. Wille, 27, was transported to the John. C. Stennis Hosptial.
The accident is under investigation.
