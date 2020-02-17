Faster connections for some C Spire customers in Meridian

C Spire customers in dozens of Mississippi communities, including Meridian, now have access to 5G-equivalent speeds up to 200 Mbps, the Mississippi-based company said in a news release.
"We're delivering real 5G speeds, better service and an improved customer experience today through widespread use – almost 10,000 route miles – of some of the world's most advanced technology – fiber optic infrastructure," said a statement from Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire's wireless division.
The changes include technology supporting higher mobile broadband speeds at 172 cell sites in 40 cities and 31 counties and increased cell site antenna capacity, the company said.
C Spire installed new base stations and software at hundreds of cell sites last year, resulting in a 20 percent average speed boost, according to the release.
Cell sites with 5G speeds include:
• The Delta (ten counties and 29 sites)
• East Central Mississippi (two sites in Meridian)
• Central Mississippi (four counties and 56 sites)
• Gulf Coast (two counties and 19 sites)
• The Pine Belt (four counties and 18 sites)
• Southwest Mississippi (two counties and 8 sites)
• North Mississippi/Golden Triangle (six counties and 30 sites)
C Spire said it will boost speeds at more cell sites this year.
