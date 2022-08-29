photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Family Fun at SummerFest

Karter Naylor, 8, left, demonstrates a backflip for 4-year-old Kasshton Naylor while playing in a bounce house Saturday at City Hall.
Family Fun at SummerFest

Curtis Perry makes sure his griddle is clean, oiled and smoking hot in preparation for hungry customers Saturday at SummerFest.
Family Fun at SummerFest

Deanna and Josh Junkins relax and listen to music Saturday at SummerFest on the City Hall lawn.

Families and children enjoyed an afternoon of fun and music on Saturday at the sixth annual SummerFest at City Hall. This year’s event featured live music by the Daniel Houze band, crafts, food, an antique car show and more. SummerFest, which is held each year on the last Saturday in August, was started in 2016 by Yolanda and Tim Edmonds as a free event for residents to have fun and celebrate their community. Originally called “Meridian Day,” the name of the festival was changed to SummerFest in 2019.

