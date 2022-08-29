Family Fun at SummerFest

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Families and children enjoyed an afternoon of fun and music on Saturday at the sixth annual SummerFest at City Hall. This year’s event featured live music by the Daniel Houze band, crafts, food, an antique car show and more. SummerFest, which is held each year on the last Saturday in August, was started in 2016 by Yolanda and Tim Edmonds as a free event for residents to have fun and celebrate their community. Originally called “Meridian Day,” the name of the festival was changed to SummerFest in 2019.
