Family fun at Allie Cat Run and Festival

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Residents, runners and friends enjoyed a day in the sun Saturday at the fifth annual Allie Cat Run and Festival. Kicking off with a 5k run and two-mile walk, the festival continued with food, games, arts and crafts, live music, a petting zoo and more. The annual event kicked off Donate Life Awareness Month honoring the legacy of Allie Carruth, who died in an accident five years ago. Proceeds from the festival support Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, the Allie Carruth Scholarship and grants for community organizations.
