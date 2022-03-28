Family fun at Allie Cat Run and Festival

Henry Howell, left, Ryan Thompson and Trent Wilson take an early lead in the Allie Cat 5k Saturday.
Hudson Germany visits the donkey at the petting zoo Saturday at the Allie Cat Run and Festival.
Justin McCoy and his sons, Jakare and DJ, enjoy a snack from one of several food vendors at the festival.

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Residents, runners and friends enjoyed a day in the sun Saturday at the fifth annual Allie Cat Run and Festival. Kicking off with a 5k run and two-mile walk, the festival continued with food, games, arts and crafts, live music, a petting zoo and more. The annual event kicked off Donate Life Awareness Month honoring the legacy of Allie Carruth, who died in an accident five years ago. Proceeds from the festival support Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, the Allie Carruth Scholarship and grants for community organizations.

