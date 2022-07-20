Downtown Meridian just got a little bit sweeter with the addition of its newest business, Bakery 900, located at 900 23rd Avenue, the former Saxon’s Florist location.
Adie Fields, the owner, explains that when she and her family moved to Meridian two years ago, they found no place to purchase pastries and breads like they found at their previous home in Salina, Kansas.
“Not many people know that Kansas is the cinnamon roll capital of the nation, so when we moved here, my kids asked me to make the yummy treats that we had enjoyed,” she explains.
“I grew up cooking with my dad in the kitchen, so I gave it a try,” said Fields, a nurse by trade. “I started sharing my treats with some friends and co-workers and before long, I was selling these specialties at Earth’s Bounty. That once-a-month market quickly evolved into Bakery 900.”
Bakery 900 features freshly-made poptarts, cinnamon rolls, biscuits, bread, and scones. Flavors will change weekly with selections from 28 flavors like Lemon Blueberry, Bananas Foster, and Bourbon Bacon. Assorted bread will be sold on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
"We will soon have a catering menu available for larger orders, too,” Fields says.
Revive coffee, roasted in Aurora, Colorado, is also on the menu, as well as hot tea and assorted juices and drinks.
“We are the only Mississippi location serving this delightful Revive brew,” says Fields.
She adds, ‘I love that we are a local business supporting another local business so far from the Queen City.”
Patrons can look forward to a nice, family-friendly atmosphere at the bakery.
“We encourage people to meet with friends here and even have a Bible study if they wish. We have a great sitting area for the kiddos with lots of games and activities”, Fields adds.
“I want families to feel welcome here,” she emphasized. “We're a family business. My husband Brad, a lineman for Comcast, comes in to help me prep in the early mornings. My daughter Morgan runs the front, and my 20-year-old son Blake helps in the frosting. Kam is my taste-taster, and 6-year-old Joe is a rock star for late-night box folding. My aunt, Shelly Martin, even moved here from Salinas to help. All of these folks and our employee, Abby Cockrell, work hard to make it all come together.”
Bakery 900’s hours of operation are 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-3:00 p.m., closed on Sundays. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @bakery900meridian for daily updates. A new menu is posted each Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.