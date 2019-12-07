Families flock to Christmas parade in Meridian

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Meridian as the annual Christmas parade rolled through town on Saturday.
Children and adults lay on blankets, sat in folding chairs and rested in truck beds to watch the seasonal celebration.
It was a yearly tradition for some, like Brooks Scott and his family.
“We’ve been coming for four or five years,” said Scott. “It’s an opportunity to get out and do something relatively safe and a chance to get together as a community to celebrate the holidays.”
Some in the parade were also excited to show off their talents.
Kelly Williams, a drum major at East Mississippi Community College, was excited to march in the parade.
“It’s a great opportunity to show people what you’re made of and spread Christmas cheer,” said Williams.
Tre’Darrius Brown, also a drum major at EMCC, was excited, but nervous about the day.
“It feels good to have the Christmas spirit with everyone else,” said Brown. “I’m a bit nervous, but all of it is a lot of fun and you get to meet new people.”
Chris King, EMCC''s band director, said it was the band’s first year in the parade, but hopes they are invited back next year.
“Being a community college, we want to be in the community and it’s good to celebrate holidays and events with the community,” said King. “We look forward to the parade and doing this on a yearly basis.”
Community members also road on floats associated with different local groups and organizations, such as Asley Eades with the Fairview Baptist Church.
“It’s something we do each year. We enjoy being involved with festive activities with the city,” said Eades. “It’s fun seeing all the hard work and so many of the citizens of Meridian.”
Some kids like Presleigh Eakes, 14, like seeing the parade every year.
“I like just seeing everyone come together and have a good time and hopefully no one gets hurt,” she said Eakes.
