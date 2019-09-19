False alibis lead to charges in drive-by shooting death in Meridian

The case of a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Meridian is headed to a grand jury.
Henry Quintez Gibbs, 27, of Meridian, appeared in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Meridian Police Department Chief Benny Dubose said Gibbs is a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Johnny Cullins, who was shot around 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 as he stood by a car at the Shell gas station near the Hampton Inn on the Hwy. 39 bypass.
Cullins later died at a hospital. Dubose said Cullins and Gibbs did not know each other.
During the hearing, MPD Detective Brandon Fireplace said Gibbs was arrested after he gave two false alibis to police.
Fireplace said Gibbs told authorities he was at a Columbus vs. Kemper County football game at the time of the shooting, but there was no such game that night.
Gibbs also said he was at work when the shooting happened, but that was not true, Fireplace said.
Fireplace said the intended target of the shooting was a passenger in Cullins' car. Gibbs and the intended target had a dispute over a woman, and Gibbs sent threatening text messages before the shooting as a warning, Fireplace said.
Police aren't sure if Gibbs was the shooter, but Fireplace said a witness saw a gray Dodge Charger and a man with a black ski mask on his face. Police have taken the mask to a lab for DNA testing, Fireplace said.
Gibbs was charged with murder, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and a felon carrying a concealed weapon. He has no bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.