Around 1,000 Mississippi Power customers were affected when a large oak tree fell Thursday afternoon on 5th Street near 53rd Avenue in Meridian causing extensive damage.
The tree, which fell around 3:30 p.m., knocked down six poles belonging to another utility, according to Mississippi Power.
"Mississippi Power activated our self-healing network, part of the company’s grid modernization program, restoring power to more than half of those impacted customers," Mississippi Power spokeswoman Kaila Moran Griffith.
At 7 p.m., around 400 customers in Lauderdale County were without power and other steps were being taken to restore power.
Other utilities are involved in the incident and the extent of damage was still being assessed Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.