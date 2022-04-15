Faith leaders reflect on the meaning of Easter

Editor's note: This Sunday, April 17, Christians will be celebrating Easter, a holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Religious leaders in Meridian were asked to share their thoughts on what Easter means to them.
Father Augustine Palimattam, Meridian Catholic Community - St. Patrick and St. Joseph
Our Easter journey started 40 days ago, on Ash Wednesday. Over these past 40 days, our daily activities were focused on prayer, fasting and almsgiving in an effort to bring us closer to God in body, mind and spirit. While growing closer to God is a mission we strive for every day, these past 40 days provide an opportunity for all to enter into a relationship with God preparing us for the glorious celebration awaits – Easter.
Who could have imagined, upon finding an empty tomb that something so amazing and wonderful was about to be revealed. By Christ’s death and resurrection, we have been freed from the captivity of sin.
We have, by God’s grace, been made brothers in Christ and have been given a share of His inheritance. God gave us the gift of an empty tomb so that we may be full, full of hope and the knowledge that his faithful will one day share the same joy of resurrection and an everlasting life. I wish all a very blessed and joyful Easter.
Pastor David White, Grace Fellowship Baptist Church
I married my wife on Jan. 3, 2004. I loved her before that date and have loved her every day after that date, but for obvious reasons Jan. 3, 2004 stands as a pinnacle moment in our love relationship because that’s the day we made vows to one another to cover the rest of our lives.
So every year since, on Jan. 3, we remember our vows and our love, and our relationship is strengthened by the memory.
That’s what Easter is to me. Easter is the annual anniversary of the moment in time where God ultimately proved His love for me by raising Jesus from the dead, making possible the forgiveness of my sins and my adoption as His son. God loved me every day before Easter, and He has loved me every day since, but each year at Easter we make special effort to remember and proclaim God’s love as expressed through death and resurrection.
Easter, like with most anniversaries, requires us to sometimes work through the clutter to get back to the meaning, knowing that each piece of that clutter is important but can so easily distract us from the underlying message of love. I’m embarrassed to say how many Easter Sundays have snuck up on me because I became so focused on the preparations for worship that I too easily missed the actual worship.
However, I’m confident that if we look past the busyness and the stress of all the Easter pageantry, we’ll see a resurrected Jesus standing as proof of God’s love, beckoning us to remember and respond to His invitation of salvation and adoption.
Rev. Scotty Cole - The Firehouse Church
As Christians, we are blessed to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is imperative we maintain the reverence and sacredness of this event, which represents the foundation of our faith and hope of our future.
The amalgamation of Easter festivities and the Resurrection has become very common in our churches and society. For instance, we make statements like “Easter Sunday and Easter speeches,” to acknowledge the Resurrection.
We must correct the consolidation of these two events and allow Easter to remain a pagan festival that celebrates its purpose and The Resurrection represents the covenant promise of eternal life and the opportunity to be received unto the glorious kingdom of God, both now and eternally.
Rev. Mark Benson - First Christian Church Meridian
I think Easter is the most important of all the Christian holy days. It reminds us that we are not alone in our sufferings, struggles, and even death, but that the presence and love of God is with us always.
We see this promise revealed in the most miraculous way in the empty tomb of Jesus Christ, which we celebrate on Easter. If God could bring something good and redemptive out of Jesus’ suffering and death, which we certainly believed happened, then we believe God can do this in our “little deaths” in life and eventually in our own earthly deaths. Easter encourages us to live with a lively hope.
Over the past couple of years, I think hope has been in short supply as we have dealt with a pandemic. People have been coping the best they could with sickness, loss, and the many restrictions on them, but it takes its toll after a while. In such times, many hunger for more hope, and that is where the message of Easter meets their deep need. God gives the hope we need for life, which makes all the difference.
I am looking forward to this Easter services this year in the church. With the pandemic numbers down, there is not as much anxiety about gathering together indoors and doing things together like singing. All of us enjoy the large crowds, the great music, and the beautiful lilies, which we have missed over the past couple of years.
However, whether we are in the best or worst of times, really does not matter when it comes to Easter. The message is the same every year: Christ is risen! We have reason to hope! God is good and with us!
Dr. R. Scott Harrell - Oak Grove Baptist Church
The celebration of Easter is the victorious vindication of who Jesus claimed to be, and of all that Jesus said that He had come to do. Jesus came to destroy the devil’s work, and to destroy death forevermore for all who trust in Him by faith.
The devil’s desire is to deny the glory and worship that is rightfully due unto God alone. Satan accomplished that work by deceiving God’s image-bearers, Adam and Eve, into rebelling against God’s will and word.
As a result, in Adam, all of mankind and creation was placed under the curse of nan’s sin, which is death. Jesus, as the sinless son of God, willingly submitted to death on the cross in order that He might pay the debt that we sinners owe to God. Thus, He who knew no sin, became sin for us, in order that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. The debt was paid in full through the sacrifice of His blood, and in His obedience unto death, to pay the penalty for man’s sin.
The Resurrection stands as God’s vindication of the perfection of the sacrifice Jesus made, and the proof that the offering was completely accepted by God. Death could not hold the spotless, sinless lamb of God.
The empty tomb stands as irrefutable proof that Jesus alone can save. There is no other name that can bring eternal life to humanity. Only in Christ Jesus can the curse of sin be removed. Because He lives, we can live forever.
