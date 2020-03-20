Faith leaders in Meridian encourage congregants to stay connected during COVID-19 crisis

In times of uncertainty and suffering, religion is supposed to be a source of comfort, a place where people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a congregation of like believers.
Yet, everywhere one looks, worship services are being suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What can we do as believers when we can no longer assemble together to worship, pray, and just be there for each other in this time of confusion?
Hebrews 10:23-25
23 Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. 24 And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, 25 not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.
Many churches nationwide have moved to live streaming and social media to offer encouragement to their congregations.
The Rev. Augustine Palimattam, pastor of the Meridian Catholic Community, which includes St. Patrick and St. Joseph Catholic churches, said all Mass and parish ministries, and social gatherings have been suspended.
Most staff are working from home, including Palimattam, with the purpose of bringing the coronavirus under control, he said.
“We are keeping our church open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.,” Palimattam said. “If someone wants to go individually they are welcome. I am also doing an UberConference in the evening from my home where we have prayer and do a rosary together.”
Palimattam said Sunday he will go live on the church’s Facebook page, Catholic Community of Meridian for Mass and prayers.
He's also formed a group to minister to those in the hospitals and nursing homes who are already working in those facilities.
“If someone in the hospital or nursing homes needs prayer or communion, I ask a nurse to go in and pray with them,” Palimattam said.
“It is the time to be strong and have the courage to stay in the house,” he emphasized. “We don’t want to be a catalyst. If you don’t need to be outside in public, stay home and pray together. Every day at Mass I remember all the people who are sick and the ones who are treating them.
'We are trying to stay connected'
Pastor Benjamin Stears of NorthPark Church said all its church services are being streamed on their website. Small group meetings are also happening inside video conferencing windows along with encouraging words every day through Facebook live video.
“We are trying to stay connected as well as we can while trying to keep some distance,” Stears said.
Stears offers these encouraging words.
“We have great hope in the grace and redemption of Jesus – he is will us and his love is present with us no matter what,” Stears said. “The Bible promises us there is nothing in all creation that can separate us from the love of God. He is present with us as much in our homes as when we are gathered together in our church buildings.”
Stears said that while social distancing is wise, social isolation is not.
Phone calls, text messages, FaceTime, or online Bible study groups are all good ways to stay connected, he said.
“Although it’s not the same, you can still encourage one another through a video window on your phone just like you can around the table,” Stears said. “It’s different for sure, but God is still very much present in those moments.”
Stears encourages people to lean into their times of personal private prayer and study.
“I believe that God is speaking as much today as he was any day beforehand,” Stears said. “He will meet us in those moments and will give us the strength, comfort, and confidence we need to go through each and every day as we navigate these uncharted waters.
'None of us have ever been here before.'
Matt Farmer, an associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church, said the church has moved to livestreaming for service times and is looking to implement other methods of video conferencing for small groups.
“We live in a very technologically advanced time, which is wonderful,” Farmer said. “We have FaceTime we can use to reach out to one another. Just a good old-fashioned phone call is encouraging as well."
“So often we just send a quick text, but take a few moments and engage with other people. I think that will go a long way. Just remember that we are in this together.”
Ben Lockridge, the ministry assistant at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church, said one of its biggest challenges as a church is to stay connected.
“We are doing a livestream and having Bible studies we are supplying online,” Lockridge said. “If some churches don’t have access to those things they are more than welcome to look at our Facebook page.”
“There will be another side to this and God will meet us there,” Stears emphasized. “If we practice both wisdom and faith together he will use these moments for incredible spiritual growth in our lives.
“These are certainly uncharted waters, uncommon days, but I think if we embrace what is in front of us we can see one another and God's goodness in it all. Continue to pray, and when it is all said and done we will all be standing together on the other side.”
Psalms 91: 1-7
1. Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
2. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. ”Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence. 4. He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings, you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. 5. You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, 6. nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday. 7. A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.