Faith leaders gather for World Communion Sunday

Local pastors are coming together for a Worldwide Day of Communion as a time of healing and restoration for the community.
Rev. Gary Houston, along with the other local pastors, encourage the community to take part in the second annual Communion Sunday, Oct. 2 at Dumont Plaza at 4 p.m.
Every year on the first Sunday in October, Christians around the globe celebrate World Communion Sunday. It is a day to remember that Jesus Christ is the head of the church and that any denomination that promotes Christian unity is one.
“There's been so much violence, so much chaos and we're just trying to bring a sense of healing and hope in our community,” Houston said.
“We're encouraging people to come out for a time of worship, a time of reflection, and a time to ask the Lord to bring some restoration in our area, around our state, and around the world.”
“Our message is to bring community people of all faiths together, no matter the nationality,” Houston added. “We plan to worship and embrace a sense of unity, embrace a sense of brotherhood and embrace the purpose of community, we’re providing a place of hope.”
“Let this be a time of prayer as we remember the price that Jesus paid for us all and at the same time, bring healing in our hearts and minds,” he added.
In addition to Rev. Houston, others speaking will include Rev. Mark Benson of First Christian Church, Rev. Jim Feirtag of NorthPark Church, Rev. Eugene Boger of Saint Paul UMC, and Rev. Rhett Payne of First Presbyterian Church.
