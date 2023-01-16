Faith leaders celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Faith leaders gathered with the community Sunday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a candlelight walk and sermon at the church where MLK himself spoke.
The event, which was organized by the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, began at Prince of Peace Christian Fellowship and ended at First Union Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastors, Reverends and faith leaders of all denominations participated in Sunday's event paying tribute to the Civil Rights leader for the progress that has been made and recognizing how much further the community has to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.