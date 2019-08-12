Fair to help recently released offenders Wednesday in Meridian

An event to help people get back on their feet after incarceration is scheduled for Wednesday in Meridian.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it will host a re-entry services fair at the Velma Young Community Center on Aug. 14, from 1 - 4 p.m. at 2400 16th Avenue, in Meridian.
“Most prisoners today will one day be released back into our communities. We as a people must do all that we can to empower these individuals with the tools they need to be law-abiding and productive citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst in a news release.
Agencies will provide resources on housing, education, employment, legal information, and personal identification documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.