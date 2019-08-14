With plans to gets his life back on track, Ricky Outlaw traveled from Macon to Meridian on Wednesday to take part in a fair at the Velma Young Community Center.
Adjusting to life after being incarcerated can be difficult, so Outlaw didn’t want the opportunity to pass him by.
“I got an email that said it was free, so I came to see what they had to offer,” Outlaw said of the re-entry fair, which offered services for people who were recently released from prison.
In addition to employment and education resources, the event also provided a resume writing workshop and a selection of clothing for job interviews.
Outlaw, who was standing near the Meridian Community College booth, said he hopes to go back to school and major in business, so he can open his own car shop.
Before getting in trouble with the law, Tony McDonald of Meridian had dreams of studying English and becoming a writer. After attending the fair, he hopes to move one step closer to his dream.
“This is a second chance,” McDonald said.
Kendall Andrews, chief managing director with Sober Living Residential, said readjusting to life after prison can be challenging, especially when resources are hard to come by. .
“Why not give them a chance, why not align them with people that will help them get housing and jobs?" he said. "To continue to be able to move forward in life.”
Chet Kirkham, an assistant attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said his office hosted a similar event in Jackson in June before bringing it to Meridian. Kirkham said there are plans to offer fairs in other cities such as Hattiesburg and Natchez.
