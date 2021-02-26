Extra Table delivers 22 tons of sweet potatoes to Meridian

Meridian's Wesley House was busy Thursday morning as 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes arrived to be distributed to families in need around East Mississippi.
The donation was made possible by Extra Table, a statewide organization founded by restaurateur Robert St. John and led by Martha Allen. The East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits helped coordinate the delivery.
The potatoes came from farms throughout the state and will be donated to agencies, food pantries and churches in Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and Clarke counties.
Extra Table also distributed around 7,000 pounds of chicken tenders to the Wesley House, L.O.V.E’s Kitchen, Multi-County Community Service Agency, Salvation Army, Lauderdale Baptist Association, Feed by Faith, and Care Lodge.
“I appreciate how Extra Table goes a step further to not only fight food insecurity in Mississippi, but all of the food that they send is healthy," said Casey Culpepper, director of East Mississippi Hub for Volunteers and Nonprofits.
David Shultz, executive director of the Wesley House, said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in food insecurity locally. Thursday's event allowed Wesley House to have a broader impact, he said.
“We get to influence the whole area with this type of distribution," he said.
NaErica Jones, a volunteer with Feed By Faith, said the agency will use the potatoes as a dairy substitute.
“It’s going back to the community," she said. "There are a lot of people who need food.”
