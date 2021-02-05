Event planner sets up shop in Meridian's historic Black business district

As a child growing up in Meridian, India Glass remembers seeing many Black-owned businesses downtown. Now, with the purchase of a space at 511 23rd Ave., Glass hopes to spark a business revival in the area.
“I'm very honored to be part of history, opening a business in the Black historical area in downtown Meridian,” said Glass, the owner of Glasshouse Events, a space for the community to host celebrations and other events. The business will host its grand opening on Saturday.
Glass once considered leaving Meridian, but says she's glad she stayed in The Queen City.
“I'm kind of glad I did stay and not move out of state," she said. "Because I probably would have never opened a business here in Meridian."
Glass, a 2003 Meridian High graduate, originally wanted to be a physical therapist, but instead found success as an event planner.
“I never thought about being an event planner,” she recalled. “I think it was a hidden talent I had, so I just grasped on to it."
“I stepped out of faith two years ago when I started my business,” said Glass, who created Glasshouse Creations LLC in 2019. “I started with four table cloths and a backdrop, so it's grown way quicker than I would imagine.”
Glass said the name of the business was inspired by her mother, the late Nadine Glass.
“I dedicate every event in the ways that she instilled in me,” she said.
Glass said she sees a lot of potential in downtown Meridian and hopes more Black business owners will take advantage of the area's benefits.
As an entrepreneur, she said one of her goals is to inspire younger members of the Black community.
“If you want to do something, just do it and trust your faith and stick to it,” she said. “You just have to step out on faith, believe in your dreams and trust in God.”
