The City of Meridian is continuing to make progress in the planning phase of its 20-year consent decree with the EPA to address sanitary system overflows which violated the clean water act.
But as expenses mount, some council members have questioned the lack of construction to fix problem areas.
In a work session Wednesday, Scott Phillips, with Waggoner Engineering, which is managing the city’s consent decree program, helped answer the council’s questions.
“Compliance is not enough,” he said.
Meridian’s consent decree came after decades of neglect for the city’s wastewater system, Phillips said. Underfunding, deferred maintenance and failing to keep up with monitoring programs all contributed to the EPA’s intervention.
Fixing the pipes is part of the solution, Phillips said, but without installing the monitoring programs and developing needed maintenance procedures, the pipes will not stay fixed.
“The worst thing that could happen is you go through 20 years of this consent decree, get to the other end and realize all the things you fixed are fixed, but all the things you didn’t fix that were new back then are old, and we’ve got ourselves right back where we started,” he said.
And that’s where the city’s consent decree provides an opportunity.
Meridian’s consent decree, Phillips said, isn’t bad. The agreement between the EPA and city requires the city come into compliance with the clean water act, but it allows Meridian to develop its own plans on how to do that.
“You actually ended up with a good consent decree. You are in control of your future,” he said. “Many cities do not have that luxury. They basically are prescribed down to pipelines that have to be fixed.”
Using that freedom to draw up its own plans, Phillips said the city is working to not only plan to fix the deficiencies in the wastewater system but put the processes and policies in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
CCTV cameras, GIS mapping and remote monitoring programs are necessary to maintain a modern sewer system. Instead of hiring outside consultants or going without, the city has the opportunity within the consent decree to add those programs to public works.
As the city’s consent decree consultant, Phillips said it was his job to make sure the city never again needed a consent decree consultant.
“Our job is to work ourselves out of a job and to train Public Works Department people, bring in new positions as we need and to get the tools and technologies that you need so that you can maintain and take care of your system long term,” he said.
Construction projects are planned, and the pipes will get fixed, Phillips said, but the goal during the planning process is to get public works the training and tools it needs to make sure once the pipes are fixed, they stay fixed.
